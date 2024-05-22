HC Wainwright Comments on Pyxis Oncology, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

PYXS opened at $4.00 on Monday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYXS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $650,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

