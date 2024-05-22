HC Wainwright Trims NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Target Price to $8.50

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 286.36% from the stock’s current price.

NioCorp Developments Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NB opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.39. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NioCorp Developments will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NioCorp Developments by 2,710.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NioCorp Developments by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

