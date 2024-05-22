HC Wainwright Weighs in on Rezolute, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rezolute in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

RZLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Rezolute Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.29. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Insider Activity at Rezolute

In other news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,900 shares in the company, valued at $233,337. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Young-Jin Kim acquired 36,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $69,720.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $220,509.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daron Evans bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,337. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 130,503 shares of company stock valued at $242,961. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rezolute by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,053 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 569.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,403 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

