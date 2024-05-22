Head to Head Analysis: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) & Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes -58.21% -1.59% -0.52% American Assets Trust 12.05% 4.60% 1.78%

Risk and Volatility

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Assets Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Howard Hughes and American Assets Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Howard Hughes currently has a consensus target price of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.97%. American Assets Trust has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.43%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Howard Hughes and American Assets Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.02 billion 3.26 -$550.95 million ($11.73) -5.66 American Assets Trust $441.16 million 3.08 $64.69 million $0.89 25.08

American Assets Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.