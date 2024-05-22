Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Raised to $7.50 at CIBC

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 5,869,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,159,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 159,629.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 424,615 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $42,576,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

