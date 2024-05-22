HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $217.19

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $217.19 and last traded at $216.74, with a volume of 15904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.30.

HEICO Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.0% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

