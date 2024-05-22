Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,643 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $23,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

HELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

NASDAQ HELE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $106.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

