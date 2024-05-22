Hermez Network 24 Hour Volume Tops $39,704.81 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Hermez Network has a market cap of $156.74 million and approximately $39,704.81 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00006156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,523.50 or 1.00043674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011469 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00109291 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.29701467 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $62,381.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

