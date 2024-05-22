High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.47

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 34900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.97.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.11 million during the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

