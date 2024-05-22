Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

EOG stock opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.82.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

