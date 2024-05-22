Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $468,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,800,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 814.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after buying an additional 161,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2,659.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after buying an additional 147,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.1 %

HUM opened at $355.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.54. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.