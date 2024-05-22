Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $17.11. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 1,528,158 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $156,807.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,679.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,553 shares of company stock worth $8,454,738 in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,755.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after buying an additional 136,907 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 287,552 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

