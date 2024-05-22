Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 25.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 80.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $203.50. 701,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,715. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.34 and its 200 day moving average is $198.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.