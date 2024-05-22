HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 3.1% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.06. 98,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,512,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48,488 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of HUYA by 797.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 190,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 169,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

