iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$92.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.00. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.50.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.3700341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.01, for a total transaction of C$460,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,003.60. In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.01, for a total value of C$460,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,003.60. Insiders have sold a total of 32,400 shares of company stock worth $2,898,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.72.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

