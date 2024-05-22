IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of IAC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IAC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in IAC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

