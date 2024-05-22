IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $8.41

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $9.25. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 58,999 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $704.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. Research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,638,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,282.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,638,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,282.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $28,622.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,454.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $80,927. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $50,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $105,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

