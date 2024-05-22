IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.20% of IMAX worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 48,672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IMAX

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.70 million, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

