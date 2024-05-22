Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Down to $173.40

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $173.40, but opened at $169.82. Impinj shares last traded at $164.91, with a volume of 56,085 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.10.

Impinj Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $488,549.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,484.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $526,080.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,255.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $488,549.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,484.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,473 shares of company stock valued at $15,838,106 over the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 109.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 17.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 25.0% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 133.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

