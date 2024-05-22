ING Groep NV Acquires 1,500 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNL. JMP Securities began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

