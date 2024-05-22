ING Groep NV Acquires 196,000 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after buying an additional 1,636,634 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 65.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,037 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 289.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,229,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 913,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE UAA opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

