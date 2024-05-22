ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $289.60 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.47.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

