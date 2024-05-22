ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $269.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.11 and its 200 day moving average is $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

