ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 22,490 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

