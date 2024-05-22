ING Groep NV Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $102.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

