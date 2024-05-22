ING Groep NV Purchases New Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.50 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

