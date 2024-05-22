ING Groep NV Purchases New Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Capri by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Capri Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

