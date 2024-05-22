ING Groep NV Sells 548 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Read Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.12. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.