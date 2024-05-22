Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. 79,891 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

