Insider Buying: Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 18.1 %

Shares of PLSE stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 478,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,904. The company has a market capitalization of $634.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.73. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 189,227 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.