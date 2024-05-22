Insider Buying: Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 18.1 %
Shares of PLSE stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 478,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,904. The company has a market capitalization of $634.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.73. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
