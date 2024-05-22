Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Director Sells 3,296,047 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ATEN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. 728,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,069. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,753,000 after acquiring an additional 676,509 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 41.0% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,273,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 370,240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 140.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 517,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 302,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 271,303 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

