Insider Selling: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$200,250.00.

Eric Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Eric Chapman sold 12,195 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.74, for a total value of C$94,389.30.

On Monday, April 8th, Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

TSE:FVI traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.89. 406,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,260. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$8.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.2874728 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FVI. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

