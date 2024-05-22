Insider Selling: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Director Sells 26,625 Shares of Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBMGet Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.96. 4,679,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,647. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.40.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBMGet Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7897465 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.90.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

