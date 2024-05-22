Insider Selling: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Director Sells 26,625 Shares of Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.96. 4,679,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,647. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.40.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7897465 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.90.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

