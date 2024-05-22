Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 0.4%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $31.88. 6,618,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 47,653,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 339,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 93,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.