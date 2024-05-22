Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.99 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $12.91 or 0.00018534 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.99 billion and $110.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00057057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,887,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,267,296 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

