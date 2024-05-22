InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 341 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. 672,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,470. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

