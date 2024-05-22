InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 602 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,563,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,393.42. 727,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,037. The stock has a market cap of $645.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,315.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,194.30. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $676.06 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

