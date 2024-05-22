InterOcean Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,030 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.82. 474,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.