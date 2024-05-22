InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $5.00 on Wednesday, reaching $469.63. 5,861,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,544,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $244.95 and a one year high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total transaction of $15,353,467.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total value of $15,353,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 917,544 shares of company stock valued at $453,751,884 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

