InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $396.89. 935,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,588. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $400.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

