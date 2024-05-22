InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $776.81. 322,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,078. The business’s fifty day moving average is $747.76 and its 200 day moving average is $730.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.13 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

