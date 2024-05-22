InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $8.96 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.48. 262,460 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

