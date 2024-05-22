InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,427,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hershey by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,448,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,052,000 after buying an additional 35,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,260,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Hershey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $206.66. 430,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $263.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.07.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

