InterOcean Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $540.01. 293,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,188. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $391.39 and a twelve month high of $542.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

