InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,991 shares of company stock valued at $35,915,914. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $331.25. 1,477,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $328.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.