InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 7,434 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 1.29% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $97.27. 2,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

