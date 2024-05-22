InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 7,740 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $162.51. The stock had a trading volume of 691,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

