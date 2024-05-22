InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 513,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 272,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.9 %

TSM traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $155.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,763,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,921,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $804.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

