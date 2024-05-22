Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 280,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 863% from the previous session’s volume of 29,121 shares.The stock last traded at $42.95 and had previously closed at $42.98.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of $664.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.