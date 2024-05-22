Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 280,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 863% from the previous session’s volume of 29,121 shares.The stock last traded at $42.95 and had previously closed at $42.98.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $664.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

