Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Bought by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 4.27% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DJD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,770,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. 13,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,886. The stock has a market cap of $301.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

